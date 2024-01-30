Cong alone can implement Bifurcation Act promises: Revanth

January 30, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that Congress alone can fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act (2014) and underscored the need for leaders like Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of failing to fulfil any of the promises that the BJP government had made. Instead of fulfilling the promises, the Modi government has burdened the country with ₹100 lakh crore debt.

Stating that India had earned the dubious distinction of emerging as the country with highest number of farmer suicides, he lamented that not one promise towards the farm sector had been delivered. He charged that like former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Modi government was buying MLAs and bringing down democratically elected governments.

Mr. Reddy faulted the Prime Minister for not uttering a single word on the continuing violence in Manipur and said it is in these circumstances that the country needed leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

He said BRS has no future in Telangana and added that BJP and BRS had forged a secret pact. Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao is regularly in touch with the BJP leaders and Mr. Modi. He said it is the historic need to bring Congress to power in the country and vote for BRS is like putting it in River Musi. If the bifurcation promises are to be fulfilled, the Congress has to win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Conspiracy to prevent MLC from taking oath

He took to task the BRS leadership for putting hurdles in the oath taking of M. Kodandaram and others. He said the ill intention and conspiracy of the BRS leadership has been exposed through the developments. He said the party had made an unanimous appeal to Ms. Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana.

The Chief Minister said he would give appointment to any MLA, whoever seeks the same. “If I am not around, my Deputy Chief Minister is always available to meet the elected representatives and listen to their needs and requirements of the people of the constituencies,” he said.

White paper on Irrigation

Mr. Reddy said a White Paper on the Irrigation sector would be tabled in the budget session of the Assembly. He said a letter has been written to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to spare a sitting Judge to probe the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Vigilance and Enforcement probe is already on and all the facts will come to light, he said and action would taken as per the law of the land.

He also announced the birth and death anniversary of balladeer Gaddar would be observed by the State every year.

