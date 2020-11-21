Cong. activists lathicharged at Gajularamaram

Tension in GHMC ward over move to reject nomination of party candidate

Police resorted to mild lathicharge as Congress workers protested in Gajularamaram ward of GHMC on Saturday morning alleging that attempts were being made to reject the nomination of party candidate Kuna Srinivas Goud from the ward during scrutiny. He is former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud’s brother.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) announced Srinivas Goud’s name as contestant from the Gajularamaram (Ward number 125) in the first list issued on November 18. He filed the nomination on Thursday.

However, police said that, someone filed an objection that Mr Goud mentioned in the nomination that he has only two children though he has three children.

Telangana State Election Commission states that a person having more than two children shall be disqualified for contesting elections as per provisions under Section 21-B of GHMC Act, 1955. However, exception is given to those with more than two children who were born before June 1, 1994.

“We have allowed their lawyer into the GHMC office. A little later, MP A Revanth Reddy and Mr Srisailam Goud too wanted to go into the office. We asked them to wait till the lawyer returned. More than 100 members of the party protested. When they entered the 100-metre limits of the GHMC office, we resorted to mild lathicharge. We did not act under pressure from anybody,” police said.