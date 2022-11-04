Confusion prevails over Komatireddy’s reply to show cause notice for indiscipline

The Bhongir MP has also stayed away from Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 21:56 IST

Confusion prevails over Bhongir Parliament member and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s reply to the show-cause notice served on him by the AICC Disciplinary Committee for allegedly violating the party norms.

While his supporters claim that Mr. Reddy sent a reply to the party on November 1, a day before he returned from Australia, no top office-bearer of the Telangana Congress has confirmed it. Mr. Reddy himself was unavailable for comments.

His supporters, however, claimed that the letter was handed over to the Disciplinary Committee of the AICC in New Delhi by his Personal Assistant. In the letter, apparently, Mr. Reddy claimed that the audio message circulated on social media platforms asking Congress supporters to support his brother Rajgopal Reddy in Munugode elections was fake.

Moreover, he apparently claimed that he was a senior in the party but was not getting the respect he deserved. He said he had been in the party from his student days and has been loyal to the party since the last 35 years.

Earlier, the AICC Disciplinary Committee issued a show-cause notice to him on October 22 for violation of the party norms citing the phone call to a party worker. He was asked to reply within 10 days.

Mr. Reddy has been staying away from the majority of the party activities though he attended a few programmes in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who he had opposed when the new PCC chief was being selected. Mr. Reddy was also one of the aspirants for the post.

The Bhongir MP has also stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi though he had come back from Australia a few days ago. He went to Australia two weeks ago apparently to avoid his participation in the campaign for Munugode byelection. Interestingly, he was designated as the star campaigner of the party by the AICC a few months ago.

