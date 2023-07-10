Confusion in BJP as Kishan Reddy, Eatala claim to be CM candidates

July 10, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

HYDERABAD:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership may have thought changes in leadership will ensure peace but that does not seem to be working. Strong claims being made by the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and new State unit chief G. Kishan Reddy and chairperson of the election management committee Eatala Rajender about being sounded by the central leaders as the potential Chief Ministerial candidates in the event of party winning the Assembly elections is causing much confusion in the ranks.

If party sources are to be believed, Mr. Kishan Reddy had been tipped by a senior central leader ahead of his appointment as the party chief for Telangana that he would be the Chief Ministerial candidate “Mr. Reddy was promised he will be made Chief Minister if the party is voted to power when he sounded about the change,” claimed party sources.

But, what has added to the drama is even Mr. Rajender has been claiming that he has got the assurance from a top Union Minister about being the Chief Minister candidate if the party comes to power! These contrasting claims is causing a virtual division in the rank and file as both are competing to garner as much support as possible.

Then, there is a third power centre in the form of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who was removed unceremoniously, whatever be reason, and there is a section of the party which strongly backs his leadership means - there will be three power centres now.

Amid all this and cajoling by the national president J.P. Nadda, for the time being, the ‘fence sitters’, planning to switch their loyalties yet again had decided to adopt ‘wait and watch’ policy for the time being in wake of changes in the top positions.

“Many of these leaders had joined the BJP when the party’s fortunes were rising. As the internal dissension started to take a serious turn, these leaders had started looking for other options. But for now, they will watch for any improvement in the party’s image or standing before taking a final decision,” said party sources.

