Confined to a room for hours by ED officials in name of questioning, says Kavitha

March 21, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was reportedly confined to a room for hours and subjected to mental torture by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of questioning her in Delhi liquor scam.

The process by ED officials lacked transparency, sources said and added that none of the officials of the agency turned up for an hour after her arrival at the ED office.

The officials were shocked when she reportedly questioned them about leaks given to the media that she had destroyed her phones in a bid to tamper evidence in the case, sources said.

The ED officials reportedly were unable to answer her questions that ED cases against accused watered down after they joined the BJP, the sources added. It happened with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Union minister Sujana Chowdary and former Maharashtra minister Narayan Rane, the sources pointed out.

The BRS MLC reportedly told the officials they were free to check the content of her phone which was seized by them last time. It is learnt that she asked the officials the need to question her in such haste when her case challenging the questioning was pending in Supreme Court.

It is learnt that the officials carried out the process of questioning without confronting her with any of the accused in the case. The process was audio and video recorded at her insistence, sources pointed out.

The sources said the the process smacked of political vendetta and lacked transparency because of poiitical pressure. The officers reportedly denied that they had summoned the BRS Legislator as an accused.

It is learnt that she told the questioning officers, in clear terms, that she had committed no wrong and that it was a political conspiracy against her. The sources claimed that the officials could not show to her a single piece of evidence to implicate her in the case. Neither did they confront her with any of the accused.

The sources said that a conspiracy was hatched to show that she was not cooperating with investigation though she was extending full cooperation.