GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Confessional statement of former Task Force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao ‘leaked’

Radha Kishan Rao, in his alleged confession, repeatedly expressed loyalty to former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Published - May 28, 2024 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged leak of the six-page confessional statement of former DCP Potlapally Radha Kishan Rao about the phone tapping case during the BRS regime shed a light on how former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to arrest senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh to reach a ‘compromise’ and ‘get rid of the Enforcement Directorate case’ against his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The confession report, dated April 9, 2024, of P. Radha Kishan Rao, arrested in March in the phone tapping case, claimed that KCR, whom he referred to as ‘peddayana’ (elder person) would get ‘irritated by minor dissent or criticism’.  The report highlighted BRS’ Tandur lawmaker Panjugula Rohith Reddy’s poachgate case, wherein an alleged attempt was made by the BJP to buy out MLAs from the BRS party. The former chief minister had allegedly schemed to entrap his rivals and force them to drop charges against K. Kavitha, read the statement.  

Interestingly, these leaks suggest that Radha Kishan Rao, in his alleged confession, repeatedly expressed loyalty to former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and was quoted saying “further details of this case (poachgate linked to ED and Kavitha) I will not disclose as I owe a lot to peddayana who had re-appointed me two times and posted in city task force after my retirement in 2020.” This raised questions about how a person so loyal could both make allegations and refuse to divulge further details in the same confession.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.