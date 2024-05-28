Confessional statement of former Task Force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao ‘leaked’

The alleged leak of the six-page confessional statement of former DCP Potlapally Radha Kishan Rao about the phone tapping case during the BRS regime shed a light on how former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to arrest senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh to reach a ‘compromise’ and ‘get rid of the Enforcement Directorate case’ against his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The confession report, dated April 9, 2024, of P. Radha Kishan Rao, arrested in March in the phone tapping case, claimed that KCR, whom he referred to as ‘peddayana’ (elder person) would get ‘irritated by minor dissent or criticism’. The report highlighted BRS’ Tandur lawmaker Panjugula Rohith Reddy’s poachgate case, wherein an alleged attempt was made by the BJP to buy out MLAs from the BRS party. The former chief minister had allegedly schemed to entrap his rivals and force them to drop charges against K. Kavitha, read the statement.

Interestingly, these leaks suggest that Radha Kishan Rao, in his alleged confession, repeatedly expressed loyalty to former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and was quoted saying “further details of this case (poachgate linked to ED and Kavitha) I will not disclose as I owe a lot to peddayana who had re-appointed me two times and posted in city task force after my retirement in 2020.” This raised questions about how a person so loyal could both make allegations and refuse to divulge further details in the same confession.