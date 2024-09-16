Conference on ‘Tracing Trajectories: Reimagining Muslim Politics’ held

The Students Islamic Organisation organised a conference on ‘Tracing Trajectories: Reimagining Muslim Politics’ in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 15, 2024), with the aim to foster critical thinking and dialogue among scholars, activists, and policy-makers on Muslim political identity and representation.

Sadatullah Hussaini, president, Jamat-e-Islami Hind spoke about the evolution of Muslim politics in India, even as he underscored the need for a clear political vision and strategies. Mr. Hussaini said that the community’s political weakness stems from a lack of clarity on identity and position, and also a paucity of pragmatic political programmes.

Irfan Ahmed, Professor from Ibn Haldun University, Turkey, delivered a talk on ‘Decolonizing Democracy: Towards A Fair Indian Model Based on Share & Care’. Amir Ullah Khan, member, Telangana State Public Service Commission, also spoke.

