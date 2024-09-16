GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference on ‘Tracing Trajectories: Reimagining Muslim Politics’ held

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The Students Islamic Organisation organised a conference on ‘Tracing Trajectories: Reimagining Muslim Politics’ in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 15, 2024), with the aim to foster critical thinking and dialogue among scholars, activists, and policy-makers on Muslim political identity and representation.

Sadatullah Hussaini, president, Jamat-e-Islami Hind spoke about the evolution of Muslim politics in India, even as he underscored the need for a clear political vision and strategies. Mr. Hussaini said that the community’s political weakness stems from a lack of clarity on identity and position, and also a paucity of pragmatic political programmes.

Irfan Ahmed, Professor from Ibn Haldun University, Turkey, delivered a talk on ‘Decolonizing Democracy: Towards A Fair Indian Model Based on Share & Care’. Amir Ullah Khan, member, Telangana State Public Service Commission, also spoke.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.