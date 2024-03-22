ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on harnessing data revolution held in Hyderabad

March 22, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The department of operations and IT of ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, on Friday organised an international conference on emerging technologies, analytics and operations on the theme, ‘Unlocking the Potential of Emerging Technologies: Harnessing the Data Revolution’.

Academic director of Centre for Business Innovation, Indian School of Business, Vijay Sunder M. underlined the sensible use of technology by citing the example of the ‘Foolish Fox Syndrome’. He elaborated on digital readiness, disruptive technologies and human technology interface with very pertinent examples.

Vice-chancellor of of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education L.S. Ganesh highlighted the magnificence of technology by citing examples from the airline industry.

Director of ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, K.S. Venugopal Rao focussed on the expectations from emerging technologies and how to use them to make India a developed nation by 2047. Over 130 participants from various parts of the country and abroad presented their research papers.

