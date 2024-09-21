GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference at Hyderabad college discusses strategies to build holistic community

Published - September 21, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A range of sessions and panel discussions covering health, education and social sectors, to throw light on strategies and solutions to build a holistic community, were organised at the ‘Let Us Dream’ conference at St. Francis College for Women here on Saturday.

The event was held in collaboration with Loyola Academy Degree and PG College and BVRIT College. According to director, Christ (Deemed to be University) Lijo Thomas, the ‘Let Us Dream’ initiative is a bridge between higher education institutions and communities. It is important for the youth to allot at least 5% of their time for community service in a day, he said.

DRDL technology director J. John Rozario Jegaraj also spoke to students about the role and importance of young minds playing a major role in community development.

Other speakers delved into the aspects of holistic health and its importance for women’s well-being.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.