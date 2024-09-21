Conference at Hyderabad college discusses strategies to build holistic community

A range of sessions and panel discussions covering health, education and social sectors, to throw light on strategies and solutions to build a holistic community, were organised at the ‘Let Us Dream’ conference at St. Francis College for Women here on Saturday.

The event was held in collaboration with Loyola Academy Degree and PG College and BVRIT College. According to director, Christ (Deemed to be University) Lijo Thomas, the ‘Let Us Dream’ initiative is a bridge between higher education institutions and communities. It is important for the youth to allot at least 5% of their time for community service in a day, he said.

DRDL technology director J. John Rozario Jegaraj also spoke to students about the role and importance of young minds playing a major role in community development.

Other speakers delved into the aspects of holistic health and its importance for women’s well-being.