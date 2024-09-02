ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct water quality checks, Dana Kishore tells officials  

Published - September 02, 2024 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

M. Dana Kishore | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore instructed officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to follow quality standards in supplied drinking water.

In the wake of incessant rains, he held a review meeting on drinking water supply with Water Board chief Ashok Reddy, executive director Mayank Mittal and senior officials. He instructed general managers, deputy general managers and senior officials to participate in field visits, assess sewage and drinking water supply concerns first hand and find solutions.

Contamination of drinking water being a major issue due to the rains, special attention should be paid on water collection, storage, purification process, chlorination, pumping, transmission and till the final distribution. He instructed officials for coordinated effort of HMWS&SB and GHMC for areas prone to contamination, and waterlogging.

Water quality tests, he said, must be ensured daily, and Chlorine tablets must be distributed in colonies where the situation is grim. Alternatively, water tankers must be delivered to such colonies too, he said. Mr. Kishore reiterated the dangers of unauthorised opening of manhole covers. He also said a control room should be set up and public complaints should be responded to promptly.

