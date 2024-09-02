GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conduct water quality checks, Dana Kishore tells officials  

Published - September 02, 2024 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
M. Dana Kishore

M. Dana Kishore | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore instructed officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to follow quality standards in supplied drinking water.

In the wake of incessant rains, he held a review meeting on drinking water supply with Water Board chief Ashok Reddy, executive director Mayank Mittal and senior officials. He instructed general managers, deputy general managers and senior officials to participate in field visits, assess sewage and drinking water supply concerns first hand and find solutions.

Contamination of drinking water being a major issue due to the rains, special attention should be paid on water collection, storage, purification process, chlorination, pumping, transmission and till the final distribution. He instructed officials for coordinated effort of HMWS&SB and GHMC for areas prone to contamination, and waterlogging.

Water quality tests, he said, must be ensured daily, and Chlorine tablets must be distributed in colonies where the situation is grim. Alternatively, water tankers must be delivered to such colonies too, he said. Mr. Kishore reiterated the dangers of unauthorised opening of manhole covers. He also said a control room should be set up and public complaints should be responded to promptly.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.