Conduct Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad: Revanth to Centre

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the Union Government to take steps to conduct Khelo India Youth Games, proposed in January, in Telangana, preferably Hyderabad, where there is sufficient sports infrastructure.

The CM, accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, called on Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, as part of their visit to the national capital. Mr. Reddy explained about the initiatives like setting up of sports university launched by the State Government to harness the talent of youth.

More funds

The government proposed to prioritise training of youth in the sports university besides encouraging research. The Central Government should take steps to provide necessary financial support to the State in setting up the university, he said requesting the Central Government to enhance allocation of funds for developing sporting infrastructure under Khelo India initiative.

He asked the Union Minister to approve the detailed project reports submitted by the State Government for upgradation of GMC Balayogi Stadium, Shooting Range, LB Stadium and other facilities. He told the Union Minister about the world class facilities like stadiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, multi-purpose indoor stadiums, athletic tracks and other facilities available in Hyderabad.

The State hosted the National Games (2002), Afro-Asian Games (2003) and World Military Games (2007) in the past, he said, asking the Centre to give an opportunity to Telangana to host Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the future.

