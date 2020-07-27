‘Conduct gram sabhas under PESA provisions’

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

27 July 2020 20:14 IST

Agency villages face submergence due to Sitammasagar project

Even as preparations are afoot to carry out land survey for the proposed Sitammasagar multipurpose project, various farmers’ organisations have been demanding conduct of gram sabhas as per the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) in the Fifth Scheduled Areas of the district forthwith.

The proposed project envisages construction of a barrage, including the radial gates and other supporting structures, across Godavari river downstream of the existing Dummugudem anicut at Ammagaripalli village in Aswapuram mandal, sources in the Irrigation and CAD Department said.

It aims at making optimum use of the surplus waters of the Godavari and accruing enormous benefits in both irrigation and hydel power generation fronts.

Advertising

Advertising

The striking features of the project will be its 37 tmcft water storage capacity and 320-MW hydel power generation capacity.

Tenders completed

Sources said that the tender process for the project has already been completed and the modalities are being worked out to complete the land survey at the earliest to start work on the prestigious multipurpose project.

Several farmers’ bodies such as the Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham and the Telangana Rythu Sangham have been gearing up to garner support to their demand for holding gram sabhas in the Agency mandals before taking up the land acquisition process for the project.

A roundtable involving the representatives of various farmers’ bodies and mass organisations was held in Dummugudem on Sunday to chalk out an action plan to highlight the concerns of tribal people likely to be affected by the proposed multipurpose project.

Gram sabhas should be conducted in compliance with the PESA Act before taking up land survey in the Agency mandals of the district, said Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district secretary M Venkateshwarlu.

‘No clarity’

There is no clarity on the extent of land to be acquired for the project and the areas likely to be submerged or affected by it, he said.

Any attempts to conduct land survey without giving clarity on land acquisition and compensation were bound to face opposition from the local tribal population as happened in Kasinagaram in Dummugudem mandal a few days ago, he said.

The detailed project report for Sitammasagar should be made public immediately to acquaint all the stakeholders about the land acquisition, the compensation package and other relevant details of the project before going ahead with it, Mr. Venkateshwarlu demanded.

We have decided to submit representations to the authorities concerned in the first week of August to press for our charter of demands in adherence to the physical distancing norms, he added.