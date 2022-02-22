Condolences pour in on demise of Gautham Reddy

Leaders of ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP condoled the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy who passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital.

“The death of Mr. Reddy saddened me. He was close to me and worked with dedication. He had a bright future. I pray God to give strength to his family to overcome the sorrow,” said Minister T. Harish Rao.

MLC K. Kavitha expressed deep sorrow and sent condolence message to the family over Twitter.

Ministers K. Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Satyavathi Rathod, S. Niranjan Reddy, A. Indirakaran Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, Council Protem Chairman Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri also condoled the death.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy also expressed his condolences. Lok Sabha member K. Venkat Reddy, former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud and Ponnam Prabhakar expressed shock over the sudden demise of Mr. Reddy stating that he was a young leader who had a bright future.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar too expressed deep shock over Mr. Reddy’s sudden demise. s