Condolence meeting today

For condoling the death of of Gnanpith Awardee and eminent poet C. Narayana Reddy and film director and actor Dasari Narayana Rao, the Karimnagar Film Society will conduct a meeting titled ‘Dasari… Cinare yaadilo’ at Film Bhavan here on Tuesday. Society president Madishetty Gopal and secretary Ponnam Ravichandra said that eminent film directors Allani Sridhar and Relangi Narasimha Rao, South India film federation secretary Prakash Reddy, film actor Ramraopalli, Film Society advisor N. Srinivas and others will attend.