Condolence meeting of Prof. Navneeth Rao today

September 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Osmania University is organising a condolence meeting of T. Navneeth Rao, former Vice Chancellor of the University, who passed away recently. The meeting will be held on September 4 at 2.30 p.m. in Tagore Auditorium.

Prof. Rao, who served as the Vice Chancellor for two terms from 1985 to 1988 and from 1988 to 1991, was instrumental in constructing the boundary wall of the University that saved the varsity lands from illegal occupation by the land sharks. He had a long association with the university from 1948 to 1991 as a student, research scholar, teacher and the head of the varsity, said the Vice Chancellor, B. Ravinder Yadav.