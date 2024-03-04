Conditions in implementation of six poll guarantees tantamount to ‘cheating’ people, says Bandi Sanjay

March 04, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday accused the Congress government of imposing conditions in the implementation of its six poll guarantees after coming to power riding on a string of promises.

Addressing a roadside meeting as part of his Prajahitha Padayatra in Huzurabad town on Sunday, the Karimnagar MP said the Congress government announced that it would sanction 3,500 Indiramma houses per constituency even as lakhs of people had been waiting for a roof over their heads for the past 10 years.

There are at least 10 lakh poor families in the State with no ration cards. Even among the 90 lakh white ration card holders, only 40 lakh households were declared eligible for LPG cylinder at ₹500 and free power supply up to 200 units, he pointed out. “Is it not cheating the people,” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

To implement the six poll guarantees, the Congress government will require ₹5 lakh crore. The government should explain where it would mobilise its resources for this purpose, he said citing the State’s “debt-crisis”.

He said people across the country are eagerly waiting to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.