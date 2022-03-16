Concrete jungle will replace green belt, fear activists

“The scrapping of GO-111 will spell disaster for forest cover and not just water conservation,” says Rajendra Singh of Jal Biradari. Mr. Singh has been tracking water conservation methods in the region right from the time the GO was promulgated in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to conserve nature. On Monday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly about the government’s move to scrap GO-111 once the expert committee constituted to study the issue files its report. Mr. Rao linked the scrapping of the GO to Hyderabad getting a guaranteed water supply from the Godavari River. It was only on February 26, that the state hosted a National Convention on Rivers where the government promised to protect river basins and improve water bodies.

“Graduated steps or regulations are not going to help as the green belt will be stripped and a concrete jungle will come up in the area. The move will affect climate, water conservation and green belt. Day temperatures will go up,” said Mr. Singh. The Osmansagar and Himayatsagar dams were built after the disastrous 1908 flood that killed 15,000 people in Hyderabad. The twin dams served as a source of drinking water for the city.

“It is only a matter of time before the GO is scrapped. But I expect the government to create a masterplan which is open to scrutiny. The GO created blanket protection now we will need detailed rules and minutiae for monitoring the area,” says Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs.” Incidentally, the GO 111 mandated that: “HUDA will prepare a zonal development plan for the entire downtream area incorporating the above regulations and ensure that the above restrictions are enforced strictly.”

At the heart of the move to scrap the regulation is 1,32,000 acres of land where 68-listed polluting industries, factories, multi-storied buildings were prohibited in the catchment area of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs. It also mandated 30-metre green belt along the existing two surplus channels and 30 buffer zone along the reserve forest. Under the ambit of protection were 84 villages in Shamshabad, Moinabad, Shabad, Shankarpalli, Rajendranagar and Chevella.

The impact of the GO to protect the quality of lake water can be seen from Telangana State Pollution Control Board data. Both Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have less than 1.8 mpn/100 ml faecal coliform and 38 mpn/100 ml and 27 mpn/100 ml total coliform. In contrast, the Hussainsagar lake has 63 mpn/100 ml faecal coliform and total coliform is 540 mpn/100 ml. The Hussainsagar was also a source of drinking water for the city but now citizens have to hold their nose while passing by the water body.