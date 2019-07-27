Concern over HT lines affecting cultivation

With the increasing concerns against ill effects of high-tension (HT) power transmission lines passing through agricultural fields and residential areas on human safety, health and also on the farm produce, the Ministry of Power (MoP) is expected to ask the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to frame guidelines, if the recommendations of an expert committee are any indication.

The expert committee of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), which met in Delhi on July 12 and whose recommendations came into the public domain on July 19, reviewed the need for environmental clearance (EC) for HT power transmission lines.

It felt that there was no need to include the subject in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process as “it does not generate emissions and effluents”.

However, it has favoured framing of guidelines on human safety and health considering the issues raised in Parliament.

The MoEF committee has examined the issue after the matter was referred to it by the MoP after a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu raised the issue in Parliament earlier this year.

Health hazard

The proposal to include HT power transmission lines into the EIA notification was sought on the grounds of long-term and short-term health hazards caused by HT power lines to humans, plants and animals with the impact of electro-magnetic force, exposure of farmhands to such induced impact and studies substantiating the adverse impact of HT lines among others.

Similar concerns were raised in different parts of Telangana too, where a huge network of HT power transmission lines has been added in the recent years to meet the growing demands of energy.

However, the focus has been on the amount of compensation paid to farmers from whose lands the transmission lines pass-on. In 2017, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission passed an order asking the District Collectors to pay compensation for right of use of land to farmers as per the provisions of Electricity Act, 2003 and Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Compensation amount

“Most of the complaints we receive with regard to alignment of high tension power lines are on the amount of compensation. Since, it is a district-level committee headed by district collectors that finalises the amount of compensation in lieu of laying transmission towers/lines through agricultural fields, we have nothing to say about the new development,” a senior official of TS-Transco unwilling to be quoted said. The expert committee suggested that guidelines in connection with the safety of the people residing and cultivating nearby the HT transmission lines could be prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board in consultation with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).