Concern over intensified efforts to form draft rules for labour codes

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 22:18 IST

CITU national secretary and MP Elamaram Kareem has expressed concern that the BJP-led Central Government embarked upon preparing draft rules for the three codes relating to occupational safety, health and working conditions and industrial relations.

He recalled how the Centre had taken steps to ensure that 29 central labour laws were subsumed into four labour codes including the Code on Wages. “I moved amendments against the anti-worker aspects of the Code on Wages like floor level wage which is abysmally lower than minimum wages when the Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

The suggested amendments, however, got eight votes as the Congress too supported the BJP in passing the Code on Wages. The remaining three Codes were passed without any discussions when the entire Opposition boycotted Parliament in the wake of the farm laws introduced by the BJP Government.

In the process, the government had ignored the suggestions made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. “This shows the anti-democratic character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime,” he said.

Though the Bills were passed, the government was a bit reluctant to finalise the draft rules following the defeat of BJP in the Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. But it had reportedly intensified efforts to frame the draft rules at present. He recalled the agitation of farmers underway at the national level and said the farmers’ organisations started Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand where elections were due.

The agitating farmers were trying to educate the people on the need to defeat the BJP in the ensuing elections. At the same time, workers were gearing up to launch a two-day general strike during the budget session of Parliament.