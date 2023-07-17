Computer Science is the hot favourite among Telangana students

July 17, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

Pointing to the rising popularity to Computer Science courses and declining interest in the core engineering branches, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) yet again emerged as the favourite of students in Telangana with 94.20% of seats taken in the first phase admissions.

There was a poor response to the core branches like Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering where not more than 44% of seats were taken. Electronics related courses were relatively better with 80% of available seats taken. The Computer Sciences related courses have the highest number of seats as well.

Out of the 55,876 seats in CSE and IT-related courses, 52,637 seats were filled and just 3,239 seats are vacant and they are in rural colleges or that don’t maintain standards. Six of the Computer Science related courses - Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business Systems, IoT and Cyber Security including Block Chain, CSE (Networks) have recorded 100% seat allotment.

In the regular CSE course, which is the most sought-after by the students out of the 23,467 seats 23,162 seats were filled registering 98.70% allotment. Colleges have been pushing to increase their seats in CSE-related courses for the last two years realising that the demand would be more. The reason, they say, is the employment opportunities that throw up to the students in this stream.

“With Hyderabad emerging as the destination for major IT companies apart from startups students see this stream as the most lucrative,” says Krishna Rao, Correspondent, Stanley Women’s Engineering College. A lot of girl students preferred CSE over other branches as expected. Another Correspondent of a private college said that students are seeking only Computer Science courses in the management quota as well.

A decade back Mechanical Engineering was the first preference along with Electronics Engineering but its popularity is waning with just 38.50% out of 3,701 seats taken. Civil Engineering too fared badly with only 44.76% of the 4,064 seats preferred. However, Electronics and Communication Engineering programme is in a lot better position with 87.10% of the 11,913 seats allotted.

This year 82,666 seats are available in 173 engineering colleges in Telangana. Officials said that 31 colleges including three university and 28 private colleges secured 100% seat allocation.

