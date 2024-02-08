Comprehensive tourism policy to tap the potential in Telangana on the anvil, says Governor 

February 08, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has decided to come up with a comprehensive tourism policy for promotion and preservation of architectural wonders, culinary delights, reservoirs and temples.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan outlined the priority areas of the State Government during her address to the joint sitting of the legislature marking the commencement of the budget session for financial year 2024-25 on Thursday. She said that the policy will be prepared in such a manner that it will not only boost the economy, but also showcase the true essence of Telangana to the world. All stakeholders will accordingly be encouraged to collaborate in harnessing the tourism potential ensuring that the State would become a must visit destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty.

The Governor said that it was imperative to highlight the immense tourism potential that the State possessed. “Nestled in the heart of the country, Telangana is not only known for its rich history and vibrant culture, but also boasts a plethora of tourist attractions that can enchant visitors from far and wide,” she said.

From the Majestic Charminar to the intricately carved thousand pillar temple and Ramappa temple, the State offered a journey through time showcasing the architectural prowess of the ancestors. Coupled with this was the vast network of reservoirs that added to scenic beauty and recreational opportunities for tourist. “The Government is committed to developing these reservoirs into eco-friendly tourism hubs, promoting sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of these water bodies”, she said.

Dr. Tamilisai recalled how the Government had focussed on Musi riverfront development project with an aim to bring everyone back to the river. The project would have components of transport networks connecting the eastern and western parts of the city, clean flowing water and riverfront beautification. “The Musi riverfront development project seeks to drive ecological and economic transformation on a scale and in a time frame that has not been attempted before,” she said.

Skill universities across Telangana

The Government was equally focussed on promotion of employability among youth and development of sports infrastructure and was committed to establishing skill universities across the State. These universities would serve as centres of excellence equipping youth with necessary knowledge and expertise to meet the demand of a rapidly evolving job market.

“By focussing on skill development, we aim to bridge the gap between education and employment ensuring that our youth are not just academically proficient but also industry ready,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

Caste Survey

The Governor said the Government had decided to conduct Kulaganana (caste survey) by taking up door-to-door household survey with a goal of eliciting data required to estimate the social, educational, economic, employment and political opportunities for various castes in general and backward classes in particular.

Justice would be delivered to all sections that faced discrimination and oppression. The Government would consider the needs of all the sections in its welfare and developmental activities, she said.