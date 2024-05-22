Comprehensive policies being prepared for Telangana to compete at global level, officials tell CM

Telangana government is preparing comprehensive policies governing different sectors of the industry to ensure that the State is able to compete at the global level. Accordingly, separate policies for MSMEs, Exports, Life Sciences, Electric Vehicles (revised), Medical Tourism and Green Energy are in different stages of preparation.

Industries department officials on Tuesday explained the various policies to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a meeting.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(TSIIC), wanted the officials concerned to draft the policies before the model code of conduct is lifted on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha election results. Officials should take into consideration the best policies being implemented the world over so that they can be replicated in the State.

Mr. Reddy made several suggestions about the policies besides enquiring about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken during the previous review meetings. He wanted the officials to design a new textiles policy to help the power loom and handloom workers.