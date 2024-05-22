GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Comprehensive policies being prepared for Telangana to compete at global level, officials tell CM

Revanth Reddy convenes meeting to review functioning of TSIIC on Tuesday  

Published - May 22, 2024 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government is preparing comprehensive policies governing different sectors of the industry to ensure that the State is able to compete at the global level. Accordingly, separate policies for MSMEs, Exports, Life Sciences, Electric Vehicles (revised), Medical Tourism and Green Energy are in different stages of preparation.

Industries department officials on Tuesday explained the various policies to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a meeting.

Telangana Govt to bring new paradigm to support Industries and Services sectors

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(TSIIC), wanted the officials concerned to draft the policies before the model code of conduct is lifted on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha election results. Officials should take into consideration the best policies being implemented the world over so that they can be replicated in the State.

Telangana government to come up with Industrial Development Mega Master Plan Policy 2050

Mr. Reddy made several suggestions about the policies besides enquiring about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken during the previous review meetings. He wanted the officials to design a new textiles policy to help the power loom and handloom workers.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.