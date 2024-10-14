Comprehensive plan for development of Rajanna temple on the lines of Yadadri temple in the offing: Endowments Minister K. Surekha

The historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple popularly known as ‘Rajanna temple’ in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district will be developed as per Agama Sastra guidelines on the lines of Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has said.

Speaking to the media after performing Kode Mokku ritual along with her family members in Vemulawada temple on Monday, she said the Congress government has issued orders to take up works related to Bangaru Thapadam of Vimana Gopuram of Yadagirigutta temple with 63 kg gold.

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada has around 65 kg of gold and 5,000 kg of silver, she said, adding that plans to make Bangaru Thapadam, Vendi Pallaki (silver palanquin) and utsav idols of the temple deity were in the offing.

She said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has laid special focus on development of Rajanna temple and is likely to hold a review meeting next month to chart out a comprehensive development plan for the temple.

Earlier in the day, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, the temple officials, among others, received the Minister on her arrival at the temple.