Complex liver surgery performed at OGH using key hole method

Osmania General Hospital doctors have performed a complex liver surgery to remove huge benign tumor using key hole surgery (Laparoscopic method), rather than opting for open surgery. The doctors said that this is the first time such a surgery has been performed in any of the government hospitals across India, and rarely conducted in private health facilities too. It costs ₹15 lakh at corporate hospitals.

The procedure is called ‘Total Laparoscopic Right Hepaatectomy’ for Giant Haemangioma (benign tumour).

The 31-year-old woman from Hyderabad who underwent the surgery is from a poor background and works as a labourer. The surgery was performed on February 4, and the patient was discharged 10 days later. She visited the government tertiary hospital on Tuesday for follow-up consultation.

What makes the surgery complex is the nature of the tumor. Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at OGH CH. Madhusudhan said that Giant Haemangioma of the Liver is a tumour made up of blood vessels which could cause complications like rupture with severe Internal bleeding. “Sometimes it causes high output heart failure,” he said.

The senior Surgical Gastroenterologist said that usually, open method with incision is opted for liver surgery.

A team of surgical gastroenterologists, anaesthesiologists, and doctors from other specializations were involved in the laproscopic surgery which lasted for over eight-hours . The entire liver tumour was removed through small holes in the abdomen.

Dr. Madhusudhan said that they have been performing open liver surgery and laparoscopic surgery at OGH for the past 10 years.

“Advantages of laparoscopic liver surgery are less pain, early recovery, and minimum scar. We are happy in helping the poor patient to get back to her work early through this laparoscopic surgery,” Dr. Madhusudhan added.

Apart from him, the team of doctors includes Dr. Pandu Naik, Dr. Pavani, Dr. Jyothi, Dr. Madhavi, Dr. Heifzur Rehman, Dr. Anand, Dr. Sudharshan, and others.