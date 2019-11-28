Completion of Kaleswaram package-21 will irrigate 80,000 acres: MLA

Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan on Thursday said that about 80,000 acres can be irrigated in the constituency after the completion of Kaleswaram package-21. The package works were undertaken with an estimated outlay of ₹2,400 crore, he said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the small weir built at a cost of ₹1.61 crore on a village tank at Honnajipet in Darpally mandal, he said that with ₹4.5 crore repairs were undertaken for another three tanks in the village. With them about 1,300 acres could be irrigated. Due to the revival of tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme, groundwater level has come up, he said.

Mr. Govardhan said that tanks were restored under Mission Kakatiya programme and greenery was improved under Haritha Haram, ensuring bountiful rains.

The Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao said that as the saplings were planted meeting the given target, positive results were coming under the flagship scheme. Excess rainfall was recorded and pollution reduced with the implementation of Haritha Haram, he claimed, disclosing that water was available just a few feet deep underground.

ZPTC member Bajireddy Jagan, Bhagawan Reddy and Sarika and irrigation engineers participated.