Complete works on Sitarama project by May-end: Tummala to officials

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed Irrigation department officials to complete canal works pertaining to the Sitarama Project before the end of May this year.

The Minister made several suggestions pertaining to the action plan that should be adopted for completion of works during a review meeting on ongoing projects on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to review the status of Sitarama project envisaging supply of water to cater to the irrigation needs of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Mr. Nageswara Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps on war footing to complete the pending works of Sitarama project. Enhancement in the pace of works on the ongoing project would ensure water to 1.6 lakh acres ayacut under the Wyra, Lankasagar and NSP during the current year itself.

The government had so far spent ₹7,500 crore on the project and three pump houses were ready in this direction. Officials should take steps to complete the tender process relating to link canal proposed at Yenkur and expedite works estimated to cost ₹70 crore so that the ayacut could be provided water under the project from the next season.

Mr. Nageswara Rao took the issues that figured during the recent meeting at Gandugulapalli to the notice of the Irrigation Minister, who in turn ordered the officials to complete the works phase wise by May-end.

He told Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy that completion of land acquisition in some areas would enable supply of water through Sattupalli tunnel from this season itself. Officials were directed to complete works pertaining to Yenkur canal and invite tenders relating to link canal to Wyra project at the earliest so that water could be provided to NSP ayacut through Sitarama project.

The Minister wanted the officials concerned to take steps for release of ₹12 crore towards land acquisition for Sattupalli trunk canal so that works could be completed soon. He said water could be provided to 1.6 lakh acres under Wyra canal if the works were completed in time.

