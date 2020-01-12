‘Complete works at Collectorate before Feb.-end’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, on Sunday, called upon officials to complete the works at the Collectorate soon stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the building before February-end.

Mr. Harish Rao visited Duddeda on Sunday, examined the ongoing works and directed the R&B officials to speed up.

He inspected the Collector’s chamber, meeting hall, parking area and all the other rooms being constructed at the Collectorate.

He questioned the officials over not commencing the arch works yet. He spoke with the contractor and asked him to complete the works before the end of February. He assured him that all the bills would be released without any delay.

The Minister was also serious about the delay in Medak road works.

Later in the day, he examined the works of the LV Prasad Eye Institute branch, being constructed at the district headquarters. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of works and said that the hospital would be of immense help to the public.