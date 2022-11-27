Complete work on new secretariat complex on time: R&B Minister

November 27, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy asked the representatives of the construction agency and workers engaged in construction of the integrated B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat to complete the works in line with the deadline fixed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of the progress of ongoing works on Sunday. He wanted the agency to ensure that civil and other works were carried out simultaneously and workers should be engaged in three shifts to complete the work ahead of schedule.

He wanted the agency to engage more workers, if needed, to ensure that it gets done expeditiously.

Construction works on the new secretariat complex gathered pace after the relaxation of restrictions imposed on account of COVID and are progressing at a brisk pace. The new complex is likely to be ready in all respects by Sankranti.