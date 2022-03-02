Complete SNDP works before monsoons, officials told

KTR tells officials to be on the alert and take measures to avoid loss of life and property

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has asked officials to expedite the works pertaining to stormwater drains under the Strategic Nala Development Programme and complete them before monsoons.

During a review meeting on Wednesday on prevention of disasters during the coming monsoons, Mr.Rama Rao said 90 per cent of the sanctioned works within GHMC have already begun. Measures should be taken to start the remaining works too by completing the tender process.

He asked officials to include any drains missing in the SNDP, which need expansion immediately. A total 60 works have been sanctioned under SNDP, of which 37 come under GHMC, and the remaining under peripheral municipalities.

Mr.Rama Rao asked officials to be on the alert and take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and property during monsoons. An inspection should be undertaken of the lakes and water bodies in the city to identify and repair dams and sluices. Wherever the lakes house large amount of water, the same should be released downstream in order to avoid flooding.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the meeting.