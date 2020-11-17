Telangana

Complete rythu vedikas by November 20: Collector

Collector M Hanumantha Rao has directed the officials to complete construction of rythu vedikas by November 20. In a tele-conference with officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that saplings should be grown in three rows around rythu vedikas and all facilities like drinking water and power supply should be there for these establishments. He said that about 104 rythu vedikas were ready while another 12 were yet to be completed. He directed the officials to complete urban parks by November 25 and drying platforms by 30.

