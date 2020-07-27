Complete rythu vedikas by August 15: Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY

27 July 2020 19:22 IST

Officials directed to clear payment of bills at the earliest

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials and elected representatives to complete construction of rythu vedikas by August 15 and to complete vaikuntha dhamams and commencement of segregation at dump yards by August 7.

Holding a tele-conference with district officials from Hyderabad on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said production of vermicompost should start by August 7 and establishment of rural parks should begin at the earliest. The officials were also asked to pay the bills for vaikuntha dhamams and dump yards without any delay.

The Minister congratulated Kandi MPDO Jaya Lakshmi for completing Vaikuntha Dhamam and dump yard and completing the payment. He said that the MPDO stood first in the State in completing the task. Collector was instructed to see that bio-toilet buses for women should come into usage by August 15.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Collector Rajarshi Shaw was instructed to see that all the 14,000 street vendors identified by the officials should get ₹ 10,000 loan from the concerned banks.