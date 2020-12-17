‘Complete projects before asking for funds for new ones’

HYDERABAD

17 December 2020 22:14 IST

Not privy to what KCR talked to PM or HM: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said he was not privy to the conversation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Delhi but advised the TRS government to complete the pending/ongoing works before seeking sanction for new projects.

“As a CM he has a right to ask the PM for anything like any other CM. However, you have to ask him what he had discussed. I do not know if any memorandum was given as it was not shared with me. If KCR is seeking sanction for Kaleshwaram project he should first provide the detailed project report and answer the controversies surrounding the project. But, let me make it clear we continue to be political adversaries and consider TRS to be our main opponent in the next elections,” he asserted addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Modi Government has taken a clear stand on not sanctioning any new works without completing the pending projects be it in railways or any other field, he maintained and said the Centre could consider funding the proposed second or even the third phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project provided the TS government “completes the phase one in all aspects”.

“The metro rail project conceived during the YSR government time should also be built from MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma. If the work is completed it will change the face of Old City The TRS government has also delayed the project seeking alternate routes and this led to cost escalation of ₹3,500 crore which the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) has been often writing to the government seeking compensation. For MMTS Phase II, the Railways has spent more than its share and the project can be opened in two months if the TS government contributes its share,” he pointed out.

With the twin cities expanding and more townships coming in the suburbs the State government should put focus in providing reliable, affordable and clean public transport system so it has to focus on completing these works, the Minister added.