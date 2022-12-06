Complete process of 800 MW unit tenders early: SCCL CMD

December 06, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has asked the authorities concerned to complete the process of tenders for establishing an 800 megawatt super critical thermal unit on the premises of 2×600 MW existing project at Jaipur in Mancherial district at the earliest so that works could be grounded in January.

Reviewing the progress of the company’s thermal and solar power generation activity here on Tuesday, Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar stated that the 800 MW unit was being established on the directions of the State Government at a cost of ₹6,800 crore. He said there would be some savings in the cost of establishment of the unit as the coal transportation and water storage facilities being used for the existing plant could also be used for the new unit.

The meeting asked the authorities concerned to complete the establishment of ₹700 crore flue gas de-sulphurisation plant to meet the environmental norms in time. The existing 2×600 MW project had topped in the plant load factor (PLF) in the country recently.

On the floating solar power plant being established by Singareni on the waters of Lower Manair Dam, the CMD said 5 MW out of 15 MW floating capacity would be commissioned by the month-end and the remaining 10 MW capacity would be completed by March-end. About the 66 MW ground-based solar capacity being established in the third phase, he said the would be completed by June next.

The 66 MW capacity coming up would include the 22 MW capacity being established on the overburden dump of the opencast-one in the Ramagundam-3 area. It would be the first solar plant being established on the overburden dump in the country. Another 11 MW capacity would come up in Chennur area and 33 MW capacity would come up in Kothagudem area.

Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana Rao, Chief Technical Consultant Sanjay Kumar Sur, Chief of O&M J.N. Singh, General Manager of Singareni Thermal Power Plant D.V.S.S.N. Raju, GM (Solar) S. Janakiram, Chief of Power S.N.V.K. Viswanatha Raju, AGMs K.S.N. Prasad (Civil), Sudhakar (Finance) and others participated in the meeting.