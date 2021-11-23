Complete paddy procurement in10 days: Collector

Collector S. Harish has directed officials to complete paddy procurement within 10 days.

In a review meeting held with officials and millers on Tuesday at the Collectorate, Mr. Harish said that so far, 1.27 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹249 crore were procured from 27,591 farmers and ₹61 crore was already credited to the accounts of 5,649 farmers.

Stressing the need to complete the paddy procurement in the next 10 days, he said that tahsildars and mandal officials should form teams and visit procurement centres and address the problems there itself.

“Two transporters have to arrange about 1,000 lorries. Farmers are facing problems due to less number of lorries and this is not acceptable. Lorries should be either at procurement centres or rice mills and any deviation would attract serious action. Similarly, millers should hire the required number of hamalis. The rice millers can hire private space for three months for which rent will be paid,” said Mr. Harish.