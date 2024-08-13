ADVERTISEMENT

Complete land acquisition for RRR by September second week, Chief Secretary tells Collectors

Published - August 13, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Farmers sacrificing their lands for the project must be compensated fairly, the Chief Secretary directed the officials

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari said the land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) should be completed by the second week of September and directed the district Collectors concerned to give it priority.

At a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday she reviewed the progress of the project and asked the officials to expedite the land acquisition given the prestige attached to its completion at the earliest. She said farmers sacrificing lands for the project should be compensated fairly. She asked the officials to constitute committees at the district-level for land acquisition

The Chief Secretary also asked the Collectors to focus on the court cases relating to land acquisition and ensure their expeditious disposal. Special Chief Secretary, Roads & Buildings Vikas Raj; Advisor to government Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary, Revenue Navin Mittal; Collectors of Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet districts were among present.

The government allocated ₹1,525 crore for the RRR to give a new shape to Hyderabad in tune with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s desire to create a new city between Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road.

