‘Complete land acquisition for Kothapalli-Manoharabad rail line’

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao instructed the authorities concerned to complete the process of land acquisition for the ambitious Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line by May 2021 and ensure that the train services are operated by the year, 2022, in the district.

The Minister visited the district on Monday and held a review meeting on various developmental works with the district officials at Narmala (Upper Manair Dam) guesthouse in Ghambiraopeta mandal.

On the occasion, Mr. Rao wanted the authorities to accord priority for acquiring 845 acres of land for the railway line project in the district and hand over the same to the railway authorities for its execution.

Stating that the completion of the railway line would change the face of the newly formed district, he said that the operation of train services would open more developmental works and help people of the district to travel to Hyderabad in train at a cheaper rate. He instructed the authorities to ensure that the proposed Thangallapalli railway station has cargo facilities and aqua hub for the transportation of fish from the district.

Mr. Rao wanted the officials to prepare a project report for the construction of rail-cum-road bridge on the backwaters of Mid Manair Dam on the outskirts of Sircilla textile town. He also said that the completion of the railway line would result in more pilgrims coming to Vemulawada temple shrine.

With regard to the Upper Manair Dam, which is only one-and-a-half hour journey from Hyderabad , he instructed the authorities to develop tourism at the project site by constructing more cottages and provide boating facilities. He wanted the authorities to modernise the existing guesthouse at a cost of ₹ 2 crore immediately, and instructed them to start works for the start of food processing unit at Narmala.

Mr. Rao also reviewed the progress of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in the district. He informed the authorities concerned to expedite the Malkapet reservoir works at the earlier so that the MMD waters would be lifted and from there into the UMD. He also informed the authorities to take all measures for the construction of check dams from UMD to MMD.

Mr. Rao also directed the officials to take all measures for celebrating Telangana Formation Day on a grand scale on June 2 at the new Collectorate complex building.

He wanted the authorities to take measures for hoisting of the huge national flag on the Collectorate premises. He also wanted the authorities to take measures for the setting up of mini-zoo in Sircilla town.