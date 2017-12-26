Complete Kaleshwaram work by June 2018: Harish

Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao has instructed the officials to set a time frame for completion of the ambitious Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The Minister inspected the construction of barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla from Monday night to Tuesday morning and held a review meeting with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that any delay in the completion of the barrage work and installation of crest gates fabrication work would not be tolerated and wanted them done on a war-footing.

He called upon the officials to complete the project work by June 2018 at any cost and asked them to send the daily progress reports from January to June 2018 for the early completion of the projects, barrage works and fixing of pumps to lift waters.

He said that he would again make inspection of the project work for three days from January 17 onwards. He said that there was daily 5,000 cubic metres of concrete works at Sundilla barrage and entire Kaleshwaram project was consuming 2 lakh cements bags every day . Kaleshwaram CE S Venkateshwarlu and others were also present.