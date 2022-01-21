Complete fever survey in district in 5 days: KTR

Minister forMunicipalAdministration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has asked officials to expeditiously complete the door-to-door fever survey by 479 teams to cover all 1.50 lakh houses in the district in the next five days.

He reviewed COVID-19 preventive measures and the progress of various development works with Collector Anuraag Jayanthi and other district officials at the Collectorate in Sircilla on Friday.

He wanted the health machinery to remain alert at all levels to rein in the spread of COVID-19.

The State government has kept the requisite infrastructure and medicines ready in all government hospitals to deal with any eventuality, he said, stressing on the need for ramping up the vaccination drive to administer the booster dose to all the frontline and healthcare workers.

The officials told the Minister that 880 persons of the total 3,784 frontline and healthcare workers in the district were administered booster dose so far.

KTR said that the digital health profile project will be launched in the district on a pilot basis next month. Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts have been chosen for the project aimed at creating digital health profile of every citizen for providing better healthcare services.

He asked the officials to ensure commencement of works on four-laning of the existing double-lane road between Tangallapalli bridge and Ragadu junction, speedy completion of works on the mini-stadium and other development works.