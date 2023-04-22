ADVERTISEMENT

Complete enumeration, removal of trees in Naini coal block: SCCl to Odisha

April 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni officials plan to start mining in Naini block in 2 months

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has requested the Odisha government to complete the enumeration of trees in the Naini coal block area allotted to the company and their removal (cutting) so that coal mining could be taken up at the earliest.

At a meeting convened by Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena in Bhubaneshwar on Friday on the progress of works pertaining to all new mines sanctioned in Odisha, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar stated that the company had already secured Stage-I and II forest clearances and coal mining and transportation approvals and ready to take up mining, provided the trees in the mining area were enumerated and removed.

The company has plans to mine at least 5 million tonnes of coal from the Naini block this financial year (2023-24) to meet the target of 75 million tonnes of coal.

According to SCCL officials, Mr. Meena asked Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena to co-operate with the licensees of all new mines, including Naini, and help them take up production at the earliest, as part of the country’s plans to achieve self reliance in coal production by stepping indigenous coal mining and reduce dependence on coal imports and meet India’s increasing energy demand. Responding to Mr. Meena’s plea, Mr. Jena issued instructions to officials to speed up works.

Along with the CMD of SCCL, its Director (Finance and Personnel) N. Balram, and Advisor (Forestry) Surendra Pandey, participated in the meeting. Senior executives of Coal India Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd and those from new mines, also took part.

Later, Mr. Sridhar stated that they were making arrangements to start mining in the Naini coal block in two months and instructed the mining operations authorities of SCCL to be prepared for taking up mining and transport of coal.

