Complete double bedroom houses on war-footing

November 26, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government directs collectors to hand over them before January 15, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

One of the double bedroom housing units at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The State government has directed the district collectors to complete the double bedroom houses under construction in their respective districts on war-footing and handover them to the beneficiaries before January 15, 2023. The instructions were issued on Saturday.

The State government has accorded sanction for the construction of 2.91 lakh double bedroom houses in the State at an estimated cost of ₹18,000 crore. In most of the municipalities and villages the construction process was almost over and infrastructure facilities like roads, drainage, drinking water supply and power supply has to be established. The selection of beneficiaries was also entrusted to the collectors.

“Those below poverty line, living in rented houses and having white ration cards are eligible for double bedroom houses. Applications have to be received by holding grama sabhas and ward sabhas, tahsildars have to check them at ground-level and forward them to collectors. The applications received from the collectors will be re-examined by the government and then the beneficiaries will be finalised. They will be selected on lottery system if the applications are more than the available units,” the government noted in its instructions to the collectors.

The collectors were also directed to focus on completion of houses in the final stage and those already completed with pending of creating infrastructure facilities. They were instructed to hold weekly review meetings and start the process of selection of beneficiaries.

