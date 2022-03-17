‘Complete construction of medical colleges by April’

Prashanth Reddy holds review meeting with officials

Prashanth Reddy holds review meeting with officials

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy has directed the officials to complete the construction of all eight new medical colleges by April for first year.

At a review meeting held with officials here on Thursday, Mr Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been according priority for bringing quality health care nearer to the public and as part of that medical colleges are being established in the State.

“Speed up the works of medical colleges as per norms of National Medical Commission (NMC) without compromising the quality. Supervise the works on day-to-day basis and coordinate with Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for infrastructure facilities,” said the Minister.

The officials informed that medical colleges for first year at Manchiryal, Jagityal, Wanaparthi, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri- Kothagudem and Sangareddy will be ready by April and at Ramagundam it would be ready by June.

R&B Secretary Srinivas Raju, ENC Ganapathi Reddy and others were present.