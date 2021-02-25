Complete construction at local body level soon: CS

HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed additional collectors who were entrusted with the responsibility of local bodies to ensure completion of construction activities launched at the local body level at the earliest.

Several works related to construction of segregation and dumping sheds, vaikuntadhamams and integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian markets are taken up and they should be made functional by next month. The additional collectors should also inspect the gram panchayats and urban local bodies to ensure that streets and drains were cleared on a daily basis. Action would be initiated against the officials concerned if any slackness was found in this direction, he said.

The Chief Secretary conducted a detailed review meeting on the progress of works launched under Palle and Pattana Pragati with additional collectors and senior officials of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments on Thursday. The State had enacted new legislations for all-round development of gram panchayats and municipalities and these Acts should be implemented in true spirit, he said.

The government had created the post of additional collectors exclusively for local bodies’ affairs to ensure that works were taken up and completed in line with the provisions of the new legislations. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was firm that every gram panchayat and urban local body should be made clean, green and hygienic.

The government had equipped local bodies with tractors and tankers besides providing ₹456 crore funds every month to see that there was no dearth of funds for carrying out these activities. The Chief Secretary wanted the officials concerned to take up works on tree parks, multi-level avenue plantation and complete them within the scheduled time frame.

Reminding that the new acts mandated spending at least 10% of the budget on greening activities, he said special effort should be made to ensure survival of plants during summer and steps should be taken to replace the casualties. The additional collectors should ensure that early clearances were given for building construction and at the same time, steps should be taken to see that there were no encroachments.