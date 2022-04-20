Complete breakdown of law & order in Telangana: BJP

Intervention of the Governor urged

A delegation of BJP led by Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and consisting of party State Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, former BJLC Leader N Ramchander Rao and State leaders coming out of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday told Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, that there is “complete breakdown” in law and order situation with a spree of violent incidents including suicides and atrocities on women in which the involvement of ruling TRS leaders has been established while state police are either “colluding” with them or being “mute spectators”

A delegation of BJP leaders led by general secretary G. Premender Reddy, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and sought a CBI probe into the recent incidents at Khammam and Ramayampet to “unearth the nexuse between the TRS leaders and the police”.

The delegation naratted the sequence of events in the last few days and accused the police of acting as “stooges” of the ruling party. False cases are being foisted on anyone questioning the government or the activities of the TRS leaders in their respective areas with the police let loose on them, the leaders claimed.

Therefore, the delegation said the party had “no option but to request your (Governor’s) intervention as the custodian of the Constitution”. Only a CBI probe can unearth the nexus between the police and the TRS leaders. And, “if this is not exposed it could prove dear to the very foundations of democracy”, the memorandum added

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao order a CBI probe into the recent suicides and atrocities in which his own partymen are allegedly involved., on Wednesday.

The BJP leader held a protest meeting at his transit camp in support of the demand by sporting black badges and black face masks before starting his ongoing second stage of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Saddalonipalli in Jogulamba Gadwal.

The spree of violent incidents across the state has not only reminded people of the atrocities of the Razkars during the Nizam time but the KCR regime has even “surpassed” it, he commented. The party will agitate “democratically and legally” till justice is meted out to the victims’ families and there is no sparing those responsible for such heinous crimes, he asserted.

Union Minister Prahalad Singh Joshi, party vice president D.K. Aruna, senior leaders G. Manohar Reddy and others were with him. After he started his walkathon, Mr. Sanjay Kumar lashed out at KCR and his governance during his public meetings and interaction with the people.

“What happened to Dalit Bandhu? Three acres land to the Dalits? You should confront him (CM) when he comes for votes next time. KCR has criticised the Constitution and insulted B.R. Ambedkar,” he said. “We are moving in the hot sun to understand your problems on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, whereas the TRS Ministers are sitting in AC rooms, let us all teach a lesson to this government and bring a government for the poor,” said the BJP leader.