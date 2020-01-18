Complete all work before Medaram Jatara, says Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to expedite infrastructure and other work taken up for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, one of the biggest tribal congregation, slated between February 5 and 8.

The Panchayat Raj and the Roads and Buildings departments in particular should focus on completion of the roads and culverts as well as other patch work leading to Medaram before January 25. The Chief Secretary held teleconference with senior officials to review the arrangements that are being made for the jatara on Friday.

He wanted the officials concerned to ensure that sign boards indicating directions and information relating to amenities are put up in three languages while volunteers should be roped in for regulating the movement of vehicles at the designated parking lots.

Arrangements like setting up public address systems at all important points should be completed ahead of the commencement of the jatara and the officials should take utmost care in maintaining sanitation.

The officials of the district could be stationed at the venue to supervise the progress of the ongoing work and ensure their speedy completion.

The district Collector, Superintendent of Police, ITDA project officer and other officials should work in coordination for ensuring that work is completed within the set deadlines. The Chief Secretary said he would soon visit Medaram for first hand information on the ongoing work.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, who participated in the meeting, wanted steps to be taken to ensure that there are no traffic jams in the event of breakdown of vehicles and the police department should focus on crowd management to avoid inconvenience to the visiting devout.