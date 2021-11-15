Complaint lodged against SI

Alleging that Zaheerabad (Rural) Sub-Inspector Ravi has registered wrong cases against them, tribals of Seriyagattu tanda in Kohir mandal lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar on Monday. In the petition, they said that on the day of Deepavali, the police led by Mr. Ravi entered the tanda in plain clothes and misbehaved with residents. They stated the SI even threatened them with his revolver and registered false cases against five persons. Later speaking to reporters, the tribals said that the SP promised an inquiry by a senior officer.