Complaint lodged against Kamareddy Collector and Commissioner

January 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move to increase pressure on the government on the proposed Master Plan, a compliant was lodged with Lokayukta against Kamareddy Collector and Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner on Wednesday. According to sources, one K.V. Ramana Reddy has lodged a complained to Lokayukta accusing that the Collector had failed to protect the interests of farmers. Similarly, he also accused that the Commissioner had failed to create awareness on the Master Plan and agricultural fields were proposed to be given for creating industrial and other zones. The farmer’s JAC said that they had filed case against both Collector and Commissioner and they had decided to take legal course of action against the master plan.