Complaint lodged against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for encroachment by N-Convention

The Madhapur police received a complaint against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on encroachment by N Convention center. According to the police, senior BJP leader and founder and president of Janamkosam Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed a complaint on Friday evening.

In his complaint, Mr. Reddy asked the police to arrest the actor under criminal charges for illegally constructing the convention centre near Thammidikunta Lake. He also appealed to the police to recover the full cost of restoring the lake, stating that business worth crores of rupees were undertaken at the encroached property.

Madhapur police clarified that no case has been filed in this matter yet.

It may be recalled that Nagarjuna’s N-Convention centre was demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) earlier in August.