GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint lodged against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for encroachment by N-Convention

Published - October 05, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhapur police received a complaint against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on encroachment by N Convention center. According to the police, senior BJP leader and founder and president of Janamkosam Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed a complaint on Friday evening.

In his complaint, Mr. Reddy asked the police to arrest the actor under criminal charges for illegally constructing the convention centre near Thammidikunta Lake. He also appealed to the police to recover the full cost of restoring the lake, stating that business worth crores of rupees were undertaken at the encroached property.

Madhapur police clarified that no case has been filed in this matter yet.

It may be recalled that Nagarjuna’s N-Convention centre was demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) earlier in August.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.