Complaint against Keshava Rao

A delegation of the State unit of the BJP lodged a complaint with Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday against TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao for violating norms by voting in the recent election of chairman of the Tukkuguda municipality as ex-officio member.

Led by State BJP president K. Laxman and party MPs Bandi Sanjay and D. Arvind, the leaders informed Mr. Naidu that Mr. Rao was elected to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, yet had participated in the election in Telangana. They requested Mr. Naidu to initiate action against Mr. Rao.